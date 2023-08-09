Republic Bank congratulates 15-time Junior Panorama champions Republic Bank Angel Harps.

The junior harpers remain undefeated after successfully defending their title at the Children’s Carnival Frolic held last Saturday, amassing a score of 267.5 points. The junior harpers lit up the carnival stage at the National Stadium with their spectacular rendition of Ajamu’s “Open up.”

It was indeed an exceptional presentation; and a proud moment for the 2 new young arrangers Presley Andrew and Chad Lewis, who added a new and vibrant twist to the performance, as they directed the junior players and experienced their first victory as arrangers.

The Republic Bank family extends heartiest congratulations to the junior band on their consistent performance. The Bank also extends best wishes to Angel Harps Seniors as they vie for the coveted national panorama title on “Pantastic” Saturday.

Republic Bank