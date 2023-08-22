The Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) invites all tourism operators to apply for the renewal of licences to operate in the industry under the GTA Act No. 42 of 2013 and the Tourism and Beach Vending Act #18 of 2001.

Renewal of licences will commence on 21 August 2023 and continues through to 22 September 2023.

These tourism operators include:

Taxi Drivers

Tour Operators

Tourism Attraction Operators

Watersports Operators

Car Rental Operators

Tourist Guides

Accommodations (Hotels, Villas, Guest Houses, Apartments & Cottages)

Tourist Vendors at Grand Anse Craft & Spice Market, Morne Rouge Beach, Melville Street, Fort Frederick, Annandale Waterfall, Grand Etang National Park, Concord Waterfall & Bathway

Stakeholders can apply for renewal of their licences Mondays to Fridays between 8 am and 3:30 pm at the Grenada Tourism Authority’s Quality Assurance Department, Burns Point, St George’s.

The GTA working with stakeholders to develop the tourism industry in Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique.

