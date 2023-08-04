Prime Minister Honourable Dickon Mitchell leaves the country today to attend the Official Opening of the Afreximbank’s Caribbean Community (Caricom) Branch in Bridgetown, Barbados.

The Prime Minister will join other Caribbean Heads of Government at the high-level event and deliver remarks at the Opening Ceremony.

Prime Minister Mitchell is scheduled to return today, Friday, 4 August 2023.

Minister for Social and Community Development, Housing and Gender Affairs Honourable Philip Telesford, has been appointed Acting Prime Minister in the absence of Prime Minister Mitchell.

