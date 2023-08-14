by Linda Straker

Incident occurred in residential community of Mt Egmont

Published on a Facebook post of an electronic newspaper

16 homicides for 2023

Police in Grenada have confirmed that one person was killed on Carnival Monday due to gun violence. This latest death brings to 16 the number of homicides for 2023.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Vannie Curwen, in charge of Crimes, confirmed the incident in the upscale residential community of Mt Egmont in the St George South East constituency but was tightlipped about the details. The incident occurred in the afternoon while carnival bands were parading on the streets of St George’s. “I will not confirm the details, but the incident has occurred,” Curwen responded when asked to confirm the incident published on a Facebook post of an electronic newspaper.

In July, Police said there had been an uptick in criminal activities, and Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell said there was an increase in the number of illegal firearms confiscated for 2023 compared to 2022. During the first 6 months of 2022, there were 16 illegal firearms confiscated; however, in 2023 there were 31.

In a special national address on 3 August, Mitchell, Prime Minister and Minister for National Security announced that the Cabinet on 12 June 2023 took a significant step towards enhancing an approach to safety and national security by establishing a National Security Council Steering Committee. “This Steering Committee, comprised of dedicated and skilled individuals from various sectors, will be tasked with providing leadership and oversight of the process that will result in the establishment of the National Security Council,” he said.

The Prime Minister explained that the National Security Council will be tasked with formulating strategies and policies to safeguard our citizens. “It will be required to create and implement a comprehensive national security policy and strategy for Grenada that will underscore the country’s security goals and priorities,” he said.