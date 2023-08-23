by Linda Straker

Etienne was earlier this week introduced to staff in different departments under the Prime Minister’s Office including the Ministry of Information, as the holder of the post. However, in response to questions sent to her pertaining to the appointment, educator and actress Neila Ettienne denied that she is now serving as the new press secretary for the Dickon Mitchell Administration.

“I have not been confirmed as Press Secretary,” she said in response to questions sent via WhatsApp. When asked if she is serving as the Acting Press Secretary, she said, “I am a teacher on record.”

Within the public service, she is an appointed public officer who has taught at a secondary school and was seconded from the public service to work with a nonprofit organisation that focuses on early literacy development through library.

Politically, she is known to have co-hosted the National Democratic Congress weekly radio programme with Terrence Forrester in early 2022.

Her LinkedIn page describes her as a creative and energetic theatre practitioner with extensive experience in performance, directing and teaching, including, acting, movement, costume design, stage management, voice-over talent, marketing, public relations and events management. She is also the founder and artistic director of Creative Arts Theatre.

Etienne is also a children’s book author, director and young playwright. She received her BA in Theatre from Cameron University and completed a Master in Fine Arts (MFA) in Acting from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.

