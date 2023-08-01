by Linda Straker

Free reconnection promotion begins 2 August

Promotion for accounts in arrears between EC$500 and over EC$5,000

1,300 residential and 200 commercial or industrial customers are disconnected

The National Water and Sewerage Authority (Nawasa) is hoping that hundreds of consumers who have been disconnected since 2020 will make use of a free reconnection one-week promotion that will commence on 3 August.

“From 3 August 2023, we are offering free reconnections for all customers. If a customer was disconnected due to non-payment, this campaign allows them to reinstate their water service without any reconnection charges. Our commitment is to support our customers and promote responsible water usage, especially during this season,” said a notice on Nawasa’s Facebook page.

The free reconnection promotion will be for accounts in arrears between EC$500 and over EC$5,000. Customers owing EC$500 and under will have to make full payment, and the service will be reconnected free.

“Accounts in arrears of $501 – $1000 customers can take advantage of our payment arrangement plan. 50% of the outstanding arrears must be paid, and the balance can be paid in 2 monthly instalments,” said the notice.

Accounts in arrears of $1,000 to $3,000 need to pay at least 50% of the outstanding arrears and establish a 4-month instalment payment plan, while accounts in arrears of $3,000 and above can make a 6-month plan after paying the 50% of the outstanding.

“This promotion applies to disconnections before 1 August 2023,” said the notice. It is understood that since 2020 disconnection has been on the increase. Currently there are 1,300 disconnected residential customers and 200 commercial or industrial customers.