Invitation for expression of interest

Construction of water storage tanks and building facility

The National Water and Sewerage Authority (NAWASA), as part of its Capital Expenditure Programme, is currently expanding and improving its water production and supply network infrastructure throughout the State of Grenada.

In line with this commitment, NAWASA is inviting interested parties to submit Expressions of Interest in the construction of three water storage tanks and an operator’s quarters as follows:

Scope

The scope of this project is stated below:

Construction of 1 water storage tank with 10,000-gallon capacity at Diamond, St Mark

Construction of 1 water storage tank with 100,000-gallon capacity at Pomme Rose, St David

Construction of 1 water storage tank with 50,000-gallon storage capacity at Plaisance, St Andrew

Construction of a building facility to house 2 work crews, with a materials storage facility, access road and parking at Observatory, St George

NAWASA shall supply all pipes, fittings and appurtenances, while the provision of tools, equipment, labour and sundries required for the execution of the works, shall be the sole responsibility of the interested party.

General requirements

Interested parties shall provide their company’s profile detailing the following:

Name of company

Registered business address

Copy of business registration certificate

Experience with regards to construction of pipeline installations

Core business of the company

Name of principal contact with appropriate authorisation

Contact email address and telephone number

All submissions shall conform to the specified requirements given above; otherwise, submissions may be disqualified.

Deadline for the submission of the requested information and any supporting documentation in respect of this process is 11 September 2023.

The documentation should be sealed and clearly marked “CONSTRUCTION OF WATER STORAGE TANKS AND BUILDING FACILITY.”

The submission address is as indicated below:

The General Manager

NAWASA

Lucas Street

St George’s

or electronically at [email protected]

