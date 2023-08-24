Invitation for expression of interest
Construction of water storage tanks and building facility
The National Water and Sewerage Authority (NAWASA), as part of its Capital Expenditure Programme, is currently expanding and improving its water production and supply network infrastructure throughout the State of Grenada.
In line with this commitment, NAWASA is inviting interested parties to submit Expressions of Interest in the construction of three water storage tanks and an operator’s quarters as follows:
Scope
The scope of this project is stated below:
- Construction of 1 water storage tank with 10,000-gallon capacity at Diamond, St Mark
- Construction of 1 water storage tank with 100,000-gallon capacity at Pomme Rose, St David
- Construction of 1 water storage tank with 50,000-gallon storage capacity at Plaisance, St Andrew
- Construction of a building facility to house 2 work crews, with a materials storage facility, access road and parking at Observatory, St George
NAWASA shall supply all pipes, fittings and appurtenances, while the provision of tools, equipment, labour and sundries required for the execution of the works, shall be the sole responsibility of the interested party.
General requirements
Interested parties shall provide their company’s profile detailing the following:
- Name of company
- Registered business address
- Copy of business registration certificate
- Experience with regards to construction of pipeline installations
- Core business of the company
- Name of principal contact with appropriate authorisation
- Contact email address and telephone number
All submissions shall conform to the specified requirements given above; otherwise, submissions may be disqualified.
Deadline for the submission of the requested information and any supporting documentation in respect of this process is 11 September 2023.
The documentation should be sealed and clearly marked “CONSTRUCTION OF WATER STORAGE TANKS AND BUILDING FACILITY.”
The submission address is as indicated below:
The General Manager
NAWASA
Lucas Street
St George’s
or electronically at [email protected]