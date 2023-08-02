National swimmer Sara Dowden is among Grenada Olympic Committee’s team of athletes to participate in the 7th Commonwealth Youth Games scheduled for Trinidad.

Dowden departs Grenada on Wednesday, 2 August along with other athletes of the various participating disciplines.

The Commonwealth Youth Games run from Wednesday, 4 August to Friday, 11 August 2023, and the swimming component runs for 4 days, from Sunday, 6 August to Wednesday, 9 August at the National Aquatic Centre in Couva. Swimming competitions are scheduled to kick off at 10 am each day.

Dowden will compete in 6 events:100m Butterfly, 50m Butterfly, 100m Freestyle and 50m Freestyle, 200 m Individual Medley (IM) and 400m IM. She is another promising swimmer who has already obtained a B qualifying time in the 100m Butterfly for the upcoming Pan American Games in Santiago. She is also a 2023 CARIFTA bronze medalist in the 400 IM and a 2019 CCCAN bronze medalist. Dowden also recently competed in CAC Games in San Salvador, El Salvador.

The Grenada Amateur Swimming Association (GASA) as usual, extends best wishes for successful performances to Sara Dowden, and to all the athletes of the other disciplines.

GASA

