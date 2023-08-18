The housing condition of some of the residents living in the Mangrove in Carriacou has left Minister for Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs and Local Government Hon. Tevin Andrews appalled.

He led a team from his Ministry to the Mangrove following heavy rains in the area.

The Minister, after assessing the housing conditions, said it’s unbelievable that citizens have been living in such conditions for years, with no proper help. The mosquito-plagued swampy conditions, he said, are not fit for humans to reside. He said his Ministry, together with the Division of Agriculture, will be working on a solution, which is to relocate area residents permanently. Government is also considering stopping the constructions of homes in that area, he added.

An initial assessment indicates that the inadequate housing situation has directly impacted 6 individuals.

Minister Andrews was accompanied on the visit by Permanent Secretary Javan Williams, staff of the Division of Social Development and his Parliamentary Staff.

The Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs & Local Government is committed to ensuring improvements in the living conditions of residents.

Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs