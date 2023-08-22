by Linda Straker

Yohance Charles charged in connection with last Monday’s shooting incident

Delvon Thomas accused of assisting those responsible for country’s 16th homicide

Hospitalised homeowner’s name not yet disclosed

Police in Grenada are still on the hunt for the actual person or people who caused the death of one man and injured another during the carnival Monday shooting in an influential residential community. They have since charged one man who they accused of assisting those responsible for the country’s 16th homicide — Delvon Thomas.

The homeowner where the incident occurred was hospitalised, due to gunshots he received to his hand. Police have yet to disclose his name publicly.

“Officers attached to the Criminal Investigations Department arrested and charged Yohance Charles, 22 years old of Woburn, St George, in connection with last Monday’s shooting incident at Egmont, St George,” said a news release from the Community Relations Department (CRD) of the Royal Grenada Police Force.

Charles, who made his first appearance in court on Monday, 21 August is facing several charges, including abetment as well as violation of the Firearm and Drug Abuse (Prevention and Control) Acts. He was charged with the offences of Abetment of Capital Murder, Abetment to Attempt to Commit Capital Murder, Possession of a Controlled Drug, and Possession of Ammunition. He was remanded to prison and is scheduled to return to court on 8 September.

Continue Reading