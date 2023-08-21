Officers attached to the Criminal Investigations Department arrested and charged Yohance Charles, 22 years old of Woburn, St George, in connection with last Monday’s (14 August 2023) shooting incident at Egmont, St George.

Charles was charged with the offences of Abetment of Capital Murder, Abetment to Attempt to Commit Capital Murder, Possession of a Controlled Drug, and Possession of Ammunition. He appeared at the St George’s Magistrate Court today, 21 August 2023, and was remanded to His Majesty’s Prisons.

He is scheduled to return to court on Friday, 8 September 2023.

Office of Commissioner of Police

