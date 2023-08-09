The death of Jonty Robinson has caused distress among lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people in Grenada and across the eastern Caribbean, emphasising underlying tensions in the region.

GrenCHAP and the Eastern Caribbean Alliance for Diversity and Equality (ECADE) are saddened by the murder of Robinson, an openly gay man, and concerned about the implications of the manner in which it occurred.

The body of Jonty Jordon Josiah Robinson was found on BBC Beach, a popular hangout spot for locals, in St George’s, Grenada, on 18 June 2023. Robinson’s death was ruled a murder following a second autopsy.

More than a month after his death, there appears to be little progress on the case. The few updates that have been made available to the public have revealed little urgency in seeking a perpetrator or motive for his murder. Visible and robust action on this case to find and hold the murderer accountable, would signal that every life matters, including LGBTQ+ lives.

GrenCHAP states, “Jonty’s loss resonates as a son, a brother, a friend, an artist, a community member, a Grenadian. We cannot fathom the contribution that his family, his community, Grenada and the world will never realise. This is the cost that we must keep in mind as we continue to advocate for justice for Jonty, who during his life, was subject to continuous abuse and denied the protection rightfully due to every Grenadian because of his sexuality.”

The State has an obligation to protect, respect and fulfil the right of every Grenadian citizen to life, personal liberty, expression, protection from inhuman treatment and protection under the law, among other rights. GrenCHAP and ECADE note that demonstrating respect for these rights are especially important in an environment that is seen to criminalise LGBTQ+ people.

“There is additional responsibility of authorities where lives, particularly of gay men, are at risk, whether through public, domestic or intimate-partner violence, fuelled by public policy and discriminatory laws,” says Kenita Placide, Executive Director of ECADE. “The impact of these laws in emboldening discrimination against LGBTQ+ people is the motivation for ECADE’s 5-country legal challenge to anti-LGBTQ+ laws in the eastern Caribbean, including Grenada. Already, 3 countries have deemed these laws unconstitutional. We will continue to push forward as we know the impact of unjust criminalisation, discrimination, abuse and violence on the lives of our community.”

We at GrenCHAP and ECADE are hopeful that the police will work assiduously to ensure the safety of citizens, especially gay men and other LGBTQ+ people; to cut through the noise and fear to resolve this case professionally and swiftly.

ECADE & GrenCHAP

