The proper care and well-being of senior citizens on the islands of Carriacou and Petite Martinique are being looked at by the Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs and Local Government.

The Ministry’s Permanent Secretary Javan Williams said a Management Board led by former public officer Patricia John, has been formed to ensure this is done.

Speaking at a closing ceremony for the training of geriatric workers and those assigned to the Top Hill Senior Citizens Home, PS Williams said that in the past, the board only looked after the affairs and management of the Top Hill Senior Citizens Home. However, the Ministry led by Hon. Tevin Andrews, thought it imperative to have an holistic approach to senior care on the island, he said.

Dr Coleen Cox, a Kayak living in the United States of America, conducted the training. It focused on personal care attendant training. Emphasis also was placed on how best to deal with the challenges of chronic diseases, as well as on geriatric workers’ self-care and effective communication and strategies to improve.

Dr Cox, who holds a doctorate in Health Administration and presently lectures at Valencia College School of Nursing in Florida, volunteered her time and expertise.

The training was supported by the Division of Social Development within the Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs and Local Government. The Ministry expresses thanks to Dr Cox and calls for continued collaboration with people living in the Diaspora who are willing to offer their services for the development of the twin-isle parish.

Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs