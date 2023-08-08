His Majesty’s Opposition expresses sincere appreciation to the organisations and sectors represented at the consultation on crime convened last Friday.

The consultation took place at the Parliament Building with representatives from various sectors, including; businesses, religious organisations, non-governmental organisations, individuals involved in social work and community development, former public officers, police officers, principals and teachers.

The participants were assigned to various groups to discuss, examine, and identify how different sectors of society can contribute to maintaining peace and reducing crime and violence in the short and medium term. The Opposition believes the drastic increase in homicides and suicides in Grenada must not be treated lightly and requires an urgent multi-sectoral approach to find solutions.

The participants were reminded that in response to a similar increase in crime several years ago, the former New National Party government (NNP) convened an urgent meeting with religious leaders, followed by a national consultation bringing stakeholders together and successfully developed a 5-year strategic plan, which was later reviewed and revised. We firmly believe that the issues of crime, violence and anti-social behaviours should never be influenced by politics or partisanship but require a holistic approach to thwart the scourge. Consequently, the Government of Grenada and the National Democratic Congress were invited. Unfortunately, they did not attend.

Leader of His Majesty’s Opposition Dr the Right Hon. Keith Mitchell reiterated that both at the Parliament level and during his national address to the nation, he indicated the Opposition’s willingness to assist the Government in bringing the current crime situation under control and stands ready to collaborate where possible. He called on the Government to exhibit leadership and initiate action.

Among the many recommendations, the participants noted the need for greater support for families, communities and the police, widespread life skills programmes at the school and community levels, and greater involvement of parents in the lives of children. A full report of the consultation and ongoing discussions will be shared with the Government and other stakeholders.

NNP