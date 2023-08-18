National U-14 Girls’ team is filled with excitement and determination as they gear up to make their mark at the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) 2023 Girls’ U-14 Challenge Series.

The team is set to kick off their campaign on Saturday, 19 August 2023 against the US Virgin Islands. The prestigious tournament spans from 18–24 August and will take place at the ABFA Technical Centre in Antigua.

Under the leadership of Head Coach Gerald Alexander, Grenada’s U-14 Girls’ team has been diligently preparing for this pivotal competition since last year. The tournament, recognised as a vital developmental platform for aspiring football talent, provides an opportunity for young players to experience international competition and exposure. The participating teams are categorised into Tier I and Tier II, based on their rankings. Grenada is seeded as part of Group A Tier 2, poised to take on their opponents.

Match Schedule:

Grenada vs US Virgin Islands — Saturday, 19 August at 2 pm

Grenada vs St Vincent and the Grenadines — Sunday, 20 August at 11:35 am

Grenada vs Anguilla — Tuesday, 22 August at 2:05 pm

Grenada vs Dominica — Wednesday, 23 August at 4:30 pm

The Grenada Football Association (GFA), along with its partners and supporters, look forward to the spirited performances that are sure to unfold during this exciting tournament.

The following is the list of players for the squad and coaching staff:

PLAYER NAME POSITION CLUB Kahlyn Fletcher Goalkeeper Paradise FCI Treasure Edwards Goalkeeper St Andrew’s Vanguards Emma Francis Defender St Andrew’s Vanguards Kate Fletcher Left Back/Right Back St Andrew’s Vanguards Chelsea Providence Left Back/Right Back Boca Juniors Kimiah Bain Midfielder Paradise FCI Leonna Williams Midfielder Paradise FCI Kahlina Thomas Defender Unattached Sheniella Thomas Centre back Paradise FCI Jomari Rubin Defender St Andrew’s Vanguards Kheliece Boca Midfielder Queen’s Park Rangers Shadae Roberts Midfielder Queen’s Park Rangers Jauniya Paul Midfielder Lysa FC, New Jersey Sana Saiyed Centre back St Andrew’s Vanguards Chelsea Edwards Defender Queen’s Park Rangers Serena Charles Centre back Paradise FCI Raphaela Williams Midfielder Just Sports Hailey McIntyre Striker RGPF Saint Forces

Head Coach: Gerald Alexander

Assistant Coach: Curt Rennie

Assistant Coach: Allana Francois

Goalkeeping Coach: Dwayne Young

Team Manager: Dolena Clarke

Equipment Manager: Esther Valcin

