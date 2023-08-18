National U-14 Girls’ team is filled with excitement and determination as they gear up to make their mark at the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) 2023 Girls’ U-14 Challenge Series.
The team is set to kick off their campaign on Saturday, 19 August 2023 against the US Virgin Islands. The prestigious tournament spans from 18–24 August and will take place at the ABFA Technical Centre in Antigua.
Under the leadership of Head Coach Gerald Alexander, Grenada’s U-14 Girls’ team has been diligently preparing for this pivotal competition since last year. The tournament, recognised as a vital developmental platform for aspiring football talent, provides an opportunity for young players to experience international competition and exposure. The participating teams are categorised into Tier I and Tier II, based on their rankings. Grenada is seeded as part of Group A Tier 2, poised to take on their opponents.
Match Schedule:
- Grenada vs US Virgin Islands — Saturday, 19 August at 2 pm
- Grenada vs St Vincent and the Grenadines — Sunday, 20 August at 11:35 am
- Grenada vs Anguilla — Tuesday, 22 August at 2:05 pm
- Grenada vs Dominica — Wednesday, 23 August at 4:30 pm
The Grenada Football Association (GFA), along with its partners and supporters, look forward to the spirited performances that are sure to unfold during this exciting tournament.
The following is the list of players for the squad and coaching staff:
|PLAYER NAME
|POSITION
|CLUB
|Kahlyn Fletcher
|Goalkeeper
|Paradise FCI
|Treasure Edwards
|Goalkeeper
|St Andrew’s Vanguards
|Emma Francis
|Defender
|St Andrew’s Vanguards
|Kate Fletcher
|Left Back/Right Back
|St Andrew’s Vanguards
|Chelsea Providence
|Left Back/Right Back
|Boca Juniors
|Kimiah Bain
|Midfielder
|Paradise FCI
|Leonna Williams
|Midfielder
|Paradise FCI
|Kahlina Thomas
|Defender
|Unattached
|Sheniella Thomas
|Centre back
|Paradise FCI
|Jomari Rubin
|Defender
|St Andrew’s Vanguards
|Kheliece Boca
|Midfielder
|Queen’s Park Rangers
|Shadae Roberts
|Midfielder
|Queen’s Park Rangers
|Jauniya Paul
|Midfielder
|Lysa FC, New Jersey
|Sana Saiyed
|Centre back
|St Andrew’s Vanguards
|Chelsea Edwards
|Defender
|Queen’s Park Rangers
|Serena Charles
|Centre back
|Paradise FCI
|Raphaela Williams
|Midfielder
|Just Sports
|Hailey McIntyre
|Striker
|RGPF Saint Forces
Head Coach: Gerald Alexander
Assistant Coach: Curt Rennie
Assistant Coach: Allana Francois
Goalkeeping Coach: Dwayne Young
Team Manager: Dolena Clarke
Equipment Manager: Esther Valcin
