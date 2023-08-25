The Grenada Football Association (GFA) is investing more resources into the development of local match officials.

This past weekend, the match officials participated in a 2-day intensive camp held at the GFA headquarters. The camp was packed with a dynamic blend of fitness and technical sessions to push them to the next level.

Highlights of the camp included:

Fitness drills to ensure the officials are at their peak physical condition

In-depth reviews of past World Cup matches to enhance their understanding of the game’s intricacies

Invigorating jogging and swimming sessions on Grand Mal beach

Integrated on-field training that honed their skills and decision-making abilities

Pre-match preparation techniques to ensure officials are ready for any challenge

Thorough assessment of officials during Premier League matches to identify areas for growth

The camp was facilitated by GFA Technical Instructor Valman Bedeau and Fitness Instructor Ernest Richardson. The GFA remains committed to improving the level of refereeing, which will directly contribute to the overall development of football in Grenada, Carriacou, and Petite Martinique.

