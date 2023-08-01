Governor General Dame Cecile La Grenade is on a special 5-day visit to Carriacou and Petite Martinique.

The Governor General, who has roots on both islands, used the opportunity to visit the Carriacou Museum. She was given a tour of the museum, which has a display of artefacts showcasing the island’s rich history.

Her next stop was at the Parliamentary Electoral Office, where she met with Registration Officer Amanda Jack and Assistant Greta Enoe.

One of the main highlights of the Governor General’s visit will be the presentation of a medal to Emma Logan, the recipient of an award from the late Queen Elizabeth II. Logan lives on Petite Martinique.

Dame Cecile has also been visiting several businesses within Hillsborough and Harvey Vale.

Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs

