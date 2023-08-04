by Linda Straker

Monica Joseph first chairperson of Integrity Commission

Anande Trotman-Joseph demitted office in February 2023

No formal announcement as yet via Government Gazette notice or via a news release

Gillian Bristol, a lawyer who in 2009 was appointed as Ambassador to the United States, Mexico and the OAS by the Tillman Thomas administration, is the new chairperson of the Integrity Commission.

Government is yet to make a formal announcement by way of a Government Gazette notice or via a news release, but during the tribute section for the funeral service of the late retired Justice Monica Joseph, Bristol was introduced to pay tribute as the chairperson of the Commission. Monica Joseph was the first to serve as chairperson of the Commission.

Section 11 of the Integrity in Public Life Act mandates that the appointment, resignation, revocation, removal or the death of a member of the Commission shall be published in the Gazette.

Bristol replaces Anande Trotman-Joseph who demitted office in February 2023 following her three-year appointment. According to Part II of the Integrity in Public Life Act, the Commission shall consist of persons appointed by the Governor-General. They are a Chairperson, who shall be a retired Judge, an attorney-at-law of at least 15 years standing; or a citizen of Grenada who is a person of good standing in the community; a certified or chartered accountant; an attorney-at-law of at least 7 years standing; one person, on the recommendation of the Prime Minister; one person, on the recommendation of the Leader of the Opposition; and 2 persons after consultations with faith-based organisations.

It’s not clear who the other members are, but it’s understood that several who served in the previous commission were retained for a further 3 years. The law states that a person appointed to the Commission shall be a person of high integrity, who shall exercise competence, diligence, sound judgment, confidentiality and impartiality in fulfilling his or her duties pursuant to the provisions of this Act.

Among the restrictions stopping someone from being appointed to serve as a member are bankruptcy; conviction of an indictable offence; being a person in public life other than as a member of the Commission; is a member of the House of Representatives or of the Senate; or has at any time during the 3 years preceding his or her appointment, held office in a political party.