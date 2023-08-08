Governor-General Her Excellency Dame Cécile La Grenade continued her special visit to Carriacou and Petite Martinique on 3 August.

She visited the Top Hill Senior Citizens Home, the only nursing home on the island of Carriacou. While there, Her Excellency interacted with residents and the acting matron and staff, noting some of their concerns.

The Governor-General viewed the visit to the home as very important since it was an opportunity to meet with the senior citizens, who have already paved the way for the nation’s development. It was also showing appreciation to the staff for the work they are doing.

A visit was also made to the Princess Royal Hospital. Her Excellency got a tour of the facility and conversed with Hospital Administrator Marissa McLawrence and other staff members.

Dame Cécile, who once worked in the laboratory at the General Hospital, noted that it was important to understand what is taking place within the healthcare sector, with the aim of helping to further improve it, and also to motivate staff to continue doing excellent work and ensuring, as well, that they are taking care of themselves.

Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs