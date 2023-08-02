The GFA Premier League and the Sandals GFA National U15 Boys Tournament are now on break for the carnival season.

Following 6 exciting rounds of action-packed football, the Premier League is scheduled to resume on Sunday, 20 August 2023 with postponed first round matches.

As we enter the break, Paradise FC International maintains the top spot on the league table, remaining unbeaten with 18 points from 6 matches. Following closely behind are Hurricanes SC, with 13 points, and Queen’s Park Rangers in third place with 12 points. The rest of the table standings are as follows: Hard Rock at 7 points, Mt Rich SC, St John’s Sports, and FC Camerhogne all tied at 5 points, Sab Spartans and Sunsetters both holding 3 points, and Happy Hill FC currently in 10th place with zero points.

In the Sandals GFA National U15 Boys tournament, matches are set to resume on 19 August with postponed first round matches. League A showcases the incredible performances of Eagles Super Strikers and SAFL; both of whom have yet to concede a match this season. In League B, St John’s Sports remains unbeaten, making their mark on the competition. Additionally, the Women’s League, National U17, and U14 Girls Futsal competitions are also on break this week after a number of matches.

Ongoing is the National U19 League, which will conclude its final matches on 10 August 2023, before going on a break and resuming on 23 August.

The GFA extends its best wishes to all players, coaches, and football enthusiasts for a safe and enjoyable Carnival season. We hope that everyone embraces this festive time with joy and camaraderie, celebrating not only the spirit of football but also the vibrant culture of Grenada.

GFA