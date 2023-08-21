The Ministry of Agriculture & Lands, Fisheries and Cooperatives, in partnership with the Windward Islands Research and Educational Foundation (WINDREF), announces the continuation of training to enhance the skills and expertise of operators of fishing vessels in Grenada up to 34 feet.

Supported by funding from the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), the training will equip fishing vessel operators with the knowledge and tools for safe and sustainable practices in the fishing industry. The training course offers a comprehensive one-week curriculum tailored to address the specific needs and challenges faced by the operators in their daily activities.

On successful completion of the training, all participants will be awarded a certificate of achievement and a Level II Captain’s Permit, symbolising their enhanced capabilities and recognised expertise in their field.

Training Dates and Locations:

St George: 28 August – 1 September 2023

St Andrew/St David: 4 – 8 September 2023

St Mark/St Patrick: 11 – 15 September 2023

St John: 18 – 22 September 2023

The venues for the training sessions will be announced subsequently, ensuring easy accessibility for all participants.

Interested persons are encouraged to reach out to the Fisheries Division or their respective District Fish Market Centre for registration and further information.

Ministry of Agriculture and Lands, Fisheries and Cooperatives…ensuring food and nutrition security for all.

GIS

