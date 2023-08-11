The first step in the zoning of Carriacou’s famous Paradise Beach has commenced.

Security lights are being installed as part of the process to ensure beach users feel a sense of security, especially at night.

The lights are being installed free of cost, compliments Classique Caribbean Lighting. Earlier this year, Minister for Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs and Local Government Hon. Tevin Andrews along with Permanent Secretary Javan William and officials from the Division of Agriculture, met with stakeholders in the area to discuss the issue of zoning.

Minister Andrews noted then that the zoning of Paradise Beach should be considered important not only for tourism development but also local beach users. He added that with the zoning, no longer would boats be allowed to be in the same area where swimming takes place.

Meanwhile, plans are being considered for the island’s first underwater sculpture park. The idea of the underwater park was raised during a recent tourism stakeholders meeting held by the Grenada Tourism Authority.

Ministry for Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs

