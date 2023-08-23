Minister for Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs and Local Government Hon. Tevin Andrews has given a listening ear to environmental wardens on the island of Carriacou.

Carriacou has 4 groups of wardens, who were paid a special visit by Minister Andrews, starting in the south of the island.

Commending them for their work in maintaining drains and roadsides, the Minister said that he appreciates the wardens because what they do is important in ensuring the environment is kept clean. He noted, however, that while sometimes there are complaints about the standard of the work, he said he hopes his visit will serve as a means of encouragement to improve.

He was joined on the visit by Permanent Secretary Javan Williams, Road Officer Shem Quamina and Supervisor of the Environmental Wardens Andrea Sylvester.

A visit will also be paid to wardens in Petite Martinique.

Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs

Continue Reading