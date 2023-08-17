NEXA Credit Union congratulates the NEXA New Dimension Steel Orchestra on their outstanding performance at the Panorama Competition.

The season’s highlight was their first-place achievement in the Senior Panorama with their performance of Finally by V’ghn, which Cordel Byam arranged.

The Steel Orchestra also placed third in the Junior Panorama with their rendition of Soca Nice by V’ghn, arranged by Jeremy Ottley.

NEXA New Dimension is celebrating its 35th Anniversary this year, and its achievement is truly commendable. NEXA Credit Union is incredibly proud of the Steel Orchestra and looks forward to a fruitful partnership as it invests in its culture and communities.

