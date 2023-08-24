by Linda Straker

2 FROC members’ term of appointment expires 31 August 2023

Randy Lewis and Lisa Taylor nominated for term commencing 1 September

FROC comprises 4 members nominated by Parliament and 1 by ECCB

The Committee of Privileges in the Lower House of Parliament has agreed on who they will nominate to replace the 2 members of the Fiscal Responsible Oversight Committee, whose term of appointment expires on 31 August 2023.

“The Committee endorsed and agreed to nominate to the FROC Mr Randy Lewis and Mrs Lisa Taylor for a term of 2 years commencing 01st September 2023 to 31st August 2025,” said the minutes of the Committee on Privileges meeting held on 18 August 2023.

The minutes of that meeting will be laid before the House during the 25 August sitting. However, it is among documents provided in advance to media accredited to cover parliamentary sittings.

The members of that committee are Speaker Leo Cato as Chairman; Member of Parliament for the Town of St George Peter David; Member of Parliament for St George’s North East Ron L Redhead, and Member of Parliament for St George’s South Andy Williams.

The proposed nominations provided by the Director of Audit after consultations are Accountant Randy Lewis and Attorney-at-Law Lisa Taylor. They will be replacing Kipling Charles, Businessman and Kim George, Attorney-at-Law, whose appointments will expire on 31 August 2023.

The FROC comprises 5 people who are appointed by the Governor General. Four of them are nominated by the Committee of Privileges of Parliament in consultation with the Director of Audit. The fifth person is appointed on the advice of the Governor of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB).

The Fiscal Responsibility Act created a Fiscal Responsibility Oversight Committee (FROC). This Committee is responsible, under Section 14 (3) of the FRA, for monitoring compliance with the fiscal rules and targets as stipulated in the Act and reporting to the House of Representatives thereon.

The current members of the FROC are chairperson Laurel Bain and the other members Annette Henry, Kim George and Kipling Charles. The ECCB representative is Leon Bullen.