by Linda Straker

For June, CBI was biggest revenue earner, earning EC$48.9 million

980 new citizens during first quarter

Government projects it will earn EC$240,461,920 for 2023

From January to June 2023, the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programme earned EC$157 million for the Government. This surpasses the amount earned in any given year since the programme began in 2014.

Despite earning this massive revenue intake, the top revenue earners were the Inland Revenue Department which earned EC$229.3 million and the Customs Division, which earned EC$211.7 million for the same period.

For June, the CBI was the biggest revenue earner when it surpassed the targeted amount of EC$22.3 million, by EC$26.6 million, earning EC$48.9 million the June 2023 fiscal report revealed.

The Ministry of Finance is yet to upload the number of people who gained citizenship through CBI for the second quarter of 2023, but the number of people becoming citizens during the first quarter was 980. Out of that number, 167 were through the National Transformation Fund (NTF) investment and 813 Approved Projects investment.

A review of the 2023 Estimates and Revenue shows that the Government projects it will earn EC$240,461,920 for the year. Several capital projects of the Government are also set to be funded with revenue from the CBI programme.

In general, revenue for the month of June 2023 surpassed the targeted projection by EC$44.4 million. “Current Revenue for June 2023 was $131.2 million, which was $44.4 million more than the 2023 target and $66.6 million more than the collections for June 2022. Total Grants in June 2023 amounted to $1.9 million which was $2.2 million less than the target, and $11.2 million less than the actual in June 2022,” said the June fiscal report published on the Ministry of Finance website.

Posted during the first week of August 2023 the report also shows that the total Current Expenditure, excluding principal repayments for the month of June was $51.4 million. This was $7.8 million less than the $59.2 million targeted.

“Capital Expenditure in June 2023 was $19.0 million or $16.4 million less than the amount spent in June 2022 and above the $18.9 million targeted for the month this year.” The 9-page fiscal report also showed that a primary balance (including grants) of $64.1 million was recorded for the month of June 2023.

“This was $47.4 million more than the month’s target and $70.9 million more than the amount recorded in June 2022. Principal Repayments on Debt for June 2023 was $4.1 million, while interest payments totalled $1.4 million,” the report said.