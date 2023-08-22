Carriacou is set to benefit from the “Recycle Organics Latin America and the Caribbean Programme.” The Centre for Clean Air Policy and ImplementaSur is the implementing agency for the programme.

A team from the agency visited the island and held discussions with Permanent Secretary within the Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs and Local Government Javan Williams.

Supervisor at the Dumfries Landfill Kevon Clarke, and Climate Change Focal Point for Carriacou and Petite Martinique Davon Baker were also part of the discussions.

The programme, whose focus is on composting, highlights the pledge made in 2021 by over 100 countries to take action to reduce global methane emissions by at least 30% by 2030.

It’s a programme financed by the Global Methane Hub (GMH) and Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC). It will benefit 10 countries in the region: Grenada, Belize, Chile, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Guyana, Mexico, Peru, St Lucia and Uruguay.

The visiting team, led by Programme Manager Brooks Shaffer, included Climate Policy Associate Caio Raposo and ImplementaSur Representative Magdalena Merino. They examined how best the project could be implemented in Carriacou.

The GMH/ECCC initiative will further support the recycling project recently launched by the Grenada Solid Waste Management Authority.

Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs