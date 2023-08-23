Turnkey-ready design and construction of water storage tanks in open technology

for G-CREWS PROJECT – Group 2

The National Water and Sewerage Authority (NAWASA) has commenced the implementation of projects under Component 3 of the GRENADA CLIMATE RESILIENT WATER SECTOR (G-CREWS) Project, which is funded by GREEN CLIMATE FUND (GCF) and the German Federal Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety (BMU) through the German Development Agency Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH.

This project supports the integration of climate-resilience into Grenada’s water sector by improving NAWASA’s water storage capacity, which will ensure sound and climate-responsive regulation of water resource management and will eventually lead to a strengthened institutional and regulatory system for climate-responsive planning and development.

The purpose of this call for prequalification is to design and construct ready-to-use 9 Water Storage Tanks in open technology as a part of the construction of water transmission lines at several sites in Grenada.

The scope of this project is stated below:

Construction of 5 tanks with 1364 m 3 storage capacity in Grenada

storage capacity in Grenada Construction of 1 tank with 909 m 3 storage capacity in Grenada

storage capacity in Grenada Construction of 3 tanks with 230 m 3 storage capacity in Carriacou

storage capacity in Carriacou Guaranteed lifetime of 50 years or more

Guaranteed Hurricane Class 3 resistance

Guaranteed availability of spare parts during lifetime

Easy maintenance

Earthquake safety (check https://uwiseismic.com/island-profiles/grenada/ and https://www.cdema.org/virtuallibrary

An applicant (herein called “COMPANY” shall be a legally established manufacturer/construction company or Joint Venture (JV). Maximum allowable Joint Venture partners shall not exceed 3 partners.

The final awarded COMPANY will be requested to:

Provide a preliminary design, including all civil, piping and electrical works

Elaborate the detail design of the entire site based on the existing preliminary design, existing survey as well as existing geotechnical investigation at each site, health, safety and environmental protection plan

After approval of the detailed design by NAWASA/GIZ, manufacture and supply the tanks; inclusive of all fittings, valves and appurtenances as mentioned in the detailed design and shipping of all required material to Grenada

Prepare (including access) of the site, construction of foundations, tanks, connecting pipes, valves, fences and electrical installation ready to use

Test and commissioning

The tanks, pipes and appurtenances have to be manufactured, tested and shall meet the requirements according to the related AWWA or equivalent standards.

Any COMPANY who is interested in providing the above-mentioned services is requested to submit the documents listed below:

Provide introduction of the company and/or the consortium applying (max. 2 pages) Provide copies of original documents defining the constitution or legal status, place of registration (Company Certificate), principal place of business and written power of attorney of the signatory. All documents should be updated. (max. 3 pages for each company/member of JV) Provide references of accomplished similar design/manufacturing or construction projects within the last 5 (max. 10 pages for all members of a JV together) Provide the expected shipping route, delivery time and construction duration (draft of schedule). (max. 3 pages) Provide the total value of construction/design/manufacturing work performed for each of the last 3 years. (max one page for each company/member of JV) Statements of financial capacity showing annual turnover within the last 3 years (Statement of turnover or annual tax statement of the last 3 years). (one page for each year for each company/member of JV Provide numbers of and specification of own key employees and major machinery (max. 10 pages for all companies/members of JV) Provide proof, that the manufacturer is observing international labour laws (one page for each company/member of JV) Provide data regarding the expected emission of greenhouse gases (one page) Provide Affidavit that the firm has not been blacklisted by any Government, Semi -Government, international development institution & private institute, nor involved in any litigation in the current or during the last 3 years must be recently released (one page for each company/member of JV) Method statement with detailed information of type and technical specifications of the provided solution in terms of:

Type of tank and material Lifetime and guarantee Disaster resistance (hurricane, earthquake, etc.) Maintenance Confirmation of the suitability of the used materials for potable water storage. The certificate must be issued by an international agency according to standards NSF/ANSI/CAN 61, EN 681.1 WB ACS, DVGW W270, FDA 177.2600 or similar.



The method statement shall not exceed 10 pages.

Any applications exceeding 57 pages will not be considered in the further process of shortlisting.

After reception of the documents, NAWASA will prepare a short list of maximum 8 eligible bidders to submit their financial offers.

NAWASA reserves the right to check other sources available to verify information submitted in the pre-qualification applications. If an Applicant knowingly makes a misrepresentation or an omission of a material fact, in submitting information to NAWASA, such misrepresentation or omission may be sufficient grounds for denying pre-qualification to that Applicant, rescinding the Applicant’s pre-qualification, rejecting an Applicant.

The selected COMPANY has to accept that NAWASA reserves the right of inspection of the manufacturing process by NAWASA employees or a hired third-party quality control unit. The costs of inspection have to be covered by the manufacturer, as a part of the offer.

The selection of shortlisted bidders will be done according to their professional reference, comprehensibility of the method statement, expected delivery time and environmentally friendly production, shipping and construction.

Based on their expression of interest, the short-listed COMPANIES will receive a Bill of Quantity, other auxiliary documents, as well as the Terms of Reference to prepare the technical and financial offer.

NAWASA requests eligible bidders to submit their Expression of Interest and the above-listed documents to [email protected], and CC [email protected] and [email protected]. Please make the subject line of your e-mail communication PQ – TANKS FOR G-CREWS PROJECT – GROUP 2.

Bidders are advised that they are not required to submit any price offer or any unrequested documents. Kindly note that the request for the offer with all relevant information will only be sent to the short-listed bidders.

COMPANIES shall submit their documents latest by Friday, 15 September 2023, at 10 am Atlantic Standard Time (AST).

