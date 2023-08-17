by Linda Straker

Jasmine Alexander appointed Deputy Chairperson

The Cabinet of Grenada has amended the Transport Commission according to a notice in the 11 August 2023 edition of the Government Gazette. Jasmine Alexander was appointed Deputy Chairperson, while Hatuey Campbell replaced Leanna Romain.

“Cabinet, at its meeting of 19th June 2023, approved the appointment of the following persons to the Board of the Grenada Transport Commission in keeping with the provisions of the Road Traffic (Amendment) Act of 2020 with effect from 19th June 2023,” said the notice announcing the appointment.

Alexander is to be Deputy Chairperson and Hatuey Campbell Member (appointed in place of Leanna Romain.) “The public is also notified of the following correction to the notice of appointment of the Board of the Grenada Transport Commission published in Gazette No. 11 of 2023,” said the notice which pointed out that Jasmine Alexander was the correct name instead of Jasmine Redhead. That gazette was published on 24 February 2023.

The February notice was signed by Rhonda Jones, who was then serving as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Transportation. However, the notice in the 11 August Gazette is signed by Lorraine St Louis-Nedd, who is currently serving as the Acting Permanent Secretary with responsibility for Transportation in the Ministry of Infrastructure, Public Utilities, Civil Aviation and Transportation.

As a result of the adjustment, the Commission members are Francis Paul as Chairman and Jasmine Alexander as Deputy Chairperson, who the Minister appointed in accordance with the 2020 Road Traffic (Amendment) Bill. The other members are ACP Randy Connaught; Hatuey Campbell; Ken Lewis; Sahai Gibbs, and the Permanent Secretary with responsibility for Transportation. The appointment is for a period of 3 years.

According to the legislation, the Grenada Transport Commission shall advise the Minister on all matters pertaining to road transport and traffic, including the following matters —

transport rates, fares, tolls, dues or other charges; licence duties and fees in respect of motor and other vehicles; the needs of any area or areas in relation to traffic (including the provision of adequate, suitable and efficient services and the elimination of unnecessary or unremunerative services) and the coordination of all forms of passenger and goods transport; road safety; the regulation and control of traffic; regulating road transport; standards to be prescribed for vehicles to be used in public, commercial and private transportation; regulation of public transport infrastructure, including car park facilities, terminal facilities, bus stops and roundabout facilities; measures for controlling public, private and commercial transportation and establishing conditions under which they may operate; any other matter affecting traffic or transport that the Minister may refer to the Grenada Transport Commission

(3) Where a person is aggrieved against any order or decision of the Grenada Transport Commission, the Licencing Authority or a Licensing Officer, the aggrieved person may submit an appeal to the Minister for consideration by an appeals tribunal

(4) Where the Minister receives an appeal under subsection (3), the Minister shall appoint an appeals tribunal consisting of 3 persons, of which one person shall be an attorney-at-law who shall be the chairperson of the appeals tribunal and of which 2 persons shall have knowledge on the subject area in question.

(5) No rates, fares, tolls, dues or other charges charged by public service vehicles shall be increased except with the prior written approval of the Minister in consultation with the Commission under subsection (2).

(6) Any owner, driver or conductor of any public service vehicle, or any other person on their behalf, who knowingly demands, collects, or attempts to collect any increase in the rate, fare, toll, due or other charge charged by such vehicle when such owner, driver, conductor or other person knows or ought to know that such increase has not had the prior written approval of the Minister in consultation the Commission under subsection (2) commits an offence.

(7) The Commission shall perform such other duties as are assigned to it by this Act or regulations.