by Linda Straker

Swearing-In Ceremony on Friday, 4 August at Grenada Red Cross Society

Second intake of volunteers to Grenada since return to service in 2022

Will work alongside counterpart teachers to strengthen Grades K-3 students’ literacy skills

There will be 7 Peace Corps Volunteers assigned to different primary schools in Grenada when the new school year commences in September 2023.

The 7 are already on island and will officially be sworn in as Peace Corps volunteers in a Swearing-In Ceremony on Friday, 4 August 2023 from 10:30 am at the Grenada Red Cross Society, Upper Lucas Street, St George’s.

They are part of the 93rd group of Peace Corps Volunteers which includes 27 volunteers assigned to the Eastern Caribbean. They are the second intake of volunteers to Grenada and the rest of the Eastern Caribbean since the return to service in 2022. The programme halted during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. Peace Corps Volunteers returned to the Eastern Caribbean in May 2022 and have since then worked with local educators to support primary literacy.

“Each of the trainees will commit themselves to 2 years of volunteer service in primary schools in Eastern Caribbean countries. They will work alongside counterpart teachers to strengthen the literacy skills of students, particularly in Grades K-3,” said a release from the Peace Corps office in Grenada.

Peace Corps volunteers promote world peace and friendship by helping the countries interested in meeting their need for trained people; Promote a better understanding of Americans on the part of the people served, and to help promote a better understanding of other peoples on the part of Americans.