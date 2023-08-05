by Linda Straker

Approved project status revoked effective 7 July 2023

Decertified projects published in Government Gazette 4 August edition

Decertification notices signed by CBI CEO Thomas Anthony

A Citizenship by Investment (CBI) approved project whose main office is in Nova Scotia, Canada, is among 5 projects recently decertified by the CBI office, and as a result, the developer(s) or owner(s) are to refrain from sourcing potential investors for these projects.

All 5 projects were decertified on 7 July 2023 and published in the 4 August edition of the Government Gazette. The decertification notices were signed by Thomas Anthony, who is the Chief Executive Officer of the CBI office.

Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell announced in June 2023 that the office was in the process of decertifying several projects because they failed to commence despite being approved years before his administration was elected to office in June 2022. “If you have been approved and you have not started the project, there is no indication that you intend to do so. We will not hesitate in ensuring that we decertify the project,” he said in an interview to mark to the first anniversary of his administration in office.

“Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Regulation 15 (4) of the Citizenship by Investments (Approved Projects Investments) Regulations that New Opportunities Investment Limited (NOIL) of 200 Barrington Street, Suite 1300 — Cogswell Towers, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. B3J3K1, approved project status is hereby revoked effective as of the 7th day of July 2023,” explained the decertification directive.

The local companies decertified are Hope Development Limited/La Pointe Grenada; Grenada Corolla Consultant Limited; Horseshoe Cove Resort, and Port Louis Ltd.

Like the Canadian company, according to the notice, all local companies “shall not, as of the 7th day of July 2023, advertise the decertified project as an approved project on any websites and on any promotional advertising material; and shall immediately refrain from sourcing potential investors to invest in the decertified project.”

Since 2014, over 8,000 people from different parts of the world, including China, Russia, Nigeria, South Africa and India have become citizens of Grenada through the CBI programme. Applicants can either pay a prescribed amount to the National Transformation Fund or become an investor in a CBI-approved project.