The Chevening Scholars for the academic year 2023–24 were announced last week by HE Scott Furssedonn-Wood, British High Commissioner, at a pre-departure event for all Scholars held in Barbados and High Commission offices in the Eastern Caribbean.

Grenada copped 4 Scholarships, with Michelle Alexander studying for an MSc in Innovation, Creativity & Leadership at City, University of London, Danyish Harford studying for an LLM in Law – Employment, Work and Equality at University of Bristol, Sheriece Noel studying for an LLM in International Litigation and Dispute Resolution at City, University of London and Yusuf Stafford studying for an MSc in Development Economics at University of Sussex.

The full list of awardees is:

Antigua and Barbuda

Curtis Cornelius: MSc in Criminology, University of Leicester

Barbados

Joycelyn Alleyne: MSc in Strategic Entrepreneurship and Innovation, Kings College London

Kia Lewis: MSc in Public Health, London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine

Dominica

Julie-Ann Charles: MSc in Risk Management and Financial Engineering, Imperial College London

Grenada

Michelle Alexander: MSc in Innovation, Creativity & Leadership, City, University of London

Danyish Harford: LLM in Law – Employment, Work and Equality, University of Bristol

Sheriece Noel: LLM in International Litigation and Dispute Resolution, City, University of London

Yusuf Stafford: MSc in Development Economics, University of Sussex

St Lucia

Kevyn Arnold: MSc Banking and Digital Finance, University College London

Latoya Charles: MA in Gender and Development, University of Sussex

Darnally Esteva-St Ange: MA in Development Studies, University of Sussex

Shauna Menald: MSc in Finance, Technology and Policy, University of Edinburgh

St Vincent and the Grenadines

André Browne: MSc in Cyber Security Management, University of Warwick

Tahj Marksman: MSc (Eng) in Environmental Engineering and Project Management, University of Leeds

Alicia Medica: MSc in Sustainability Planning and Environmental Policy, Cardiff University

Scott Furssedonn-Wood said, “These successful Scholars from the Eastern Caribbean studying a wide variety of subjects prove the depth of talent in the region. The Chevening application period opens soon. I encourage all would-be scholars to apply for a Chevening award.”

The application period for Chevening Scholarships for the academic year 2023–24 can be found at www.chevening.org. The application period will open in mid-September and will close in mid-November.

