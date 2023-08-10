Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons for Master and Doctorate scholarship awards tenable in the United Kingdom commencing in the September/October 2024 to 2025 academic year.

The awards are being offered by the Commonwealth Scholarship Commission for onsite studies in the United Kingdom. Full details of the scholarships can be obtained at the Commonwealth’s website: https://cscuk.fcdo.gov.uk/scholarships-filter-search/

Master’s Scholarship: Scholarships – Commonwealth Scholarship Commission in the UK

Scholarships – Commonwealth Scholarship Commission in the UK CSC Eligibility Criteria for Commonwealth PhD Candidates: https://cscuk.fcdo.gov.uk/scholarships/commonwealth – split – site – scholarships – for – low and – middle – income – countries/ ;

Be a citizen of or have been granted refugee status by an eligible Commonwealth country or be a British Protected Person

Be permanently resident in an eligible Commonwealth country.

Be available to start your academic studies in the UK by the start of the UK academic year in September 2024

By September 2024, hold a first degree of at least upper second class (2:1) honours standard, OR a second-class degree (2:2) and a relevant postgraduate qualification (usually a master’s degree)

The CSC would not normally fund a second UK master’s degree. If you are applying for a second UK master’s degree, you will need to provide justification as to why you wish to undertake this study

Be unable to afford to study in the UK without this scholarship

Provide full transcripts detailing all your higher education qualifications, including up-t-odate transcripts for any qualifications you are currently studying (with certified translations if not in English) – uploaded to the online application system.

Provide references from at least 2 individuals

ALL applicants take note of the following:

One (1) copy of the following documents is required to complete the scholarship package:

Certified copy of passport bio-data page

Certified copy of Bachelor’s degree/Master’s degree

Certified copy of ALL university academic transcripts

2 letters of reference (professional, educational, and community level)

Copy of acceptance letter

Completed online application form and completed Government of Grenada scholarship application form to be obtained from the Human Resource Development Division through the email listed below.

ALL interested applicants are required to complete the CSC online application system, which would be open on 5 September 2023, and close on 17 September 2023.

Applicants must download the completed scholarship form with all necessary attachments and then submit it to the Scholarship Desk at the Ministry of Education, Youth, Sports, and Culture no later than Wednesday, 18 October 2023. No application will be considered for scholarships after this date. CSC’s deadline for receipt of all supporting documents is 17 October 2023.

