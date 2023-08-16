The Grenada Athletic Association announces a 4-member team for the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, from Saturday, 19 August to Sunday, 27 August 2023.

The team is comprised of the following athletes and their events:

Kirani James: 400 metres Male

Anderson Peters: Javelin Male

Lindon Victor: Decathlon Male

Halle Hazzard: 100 metres Female

The athletes will be accompanied by their coaches Paul Phillip, Allyene Francique and Christopher Huffins. Ewaldson Francois will accompany the team in the capacity of Physiotherapist.

The team’s delegation has started to arrive in Budapest from several locations ahead of the championship.

GAA