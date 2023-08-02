Team Grenada departed Fukuoka, Japan on 31 July en route to Grenada after several days of intense competition.

Represented in the pool by 15-year-old Tilly Collymore and 18-year-old Zackary Gresham, Grenada put out impressive performances from both swimmers.

Gresham swam the 100 m Backstroke and Butterfly, while Collymore swam the 50 m and100 m Freestyle. In the 100 m Backstroke, Gresham swam a season’s best in a time of 59.68 secs. Not daunted by the swimmers’ false start in the adjacent lane, Gresham remained composed, going out faster on his start but missing his existing record of 59.54. In his second event, the 100m Butterfly, Gresham again put out a strong swim in a time of 56.91secs but still falling shy of his own record of 56.71 which he set earlier this year in Trinidad.

Young Collymore put out impressive performances setting national records in both of her events. She swam her way to under 1:00 minute when she clocked a time of 59.68 secs and updating her own record with this new time. This marks the first female swimmer in Grenada to swim below one minute. In her second event the 50 m Freestyle, Collymore went all out, winning her heat, and again improving her time and updating her own national record with a time of 27.35 seconds.

Vice President of GASA and head of delegation stated that, “Grenada was well represented on the World Aquatic stage by our swimmers. Their performances bode well for the future of swimming in Grenada, re establishing the strength of the discipline as we continue to rebound from the pandemic.”

In the coming days, Sara Dowden will represent swimming for Grenada at the Junior Commonwealth Games in Trinidad. We also look forward to her strong representation. Coming on the horizon, Grenada will participate in the PANAM Games as we look toward Paris 2024 Olympics.

GASA