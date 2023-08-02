by Linda Straker

Notice signed by Jessmon Prince Deputy Commissioner in 28 July edition of Government Gazette

Road reserve in front of Sherwin Williams formalised as bus stop

Road reserve before Dr Groomes’ entrance formalised as bus stop

Police have confirmed that the 2 bus stops recently Gazetted are not new bus stops, but the formalisation of them as bus stops as required in the Road Traffic Act.

A notice dated 19 July signed by Jessmon Prince Deputy Commissioner in the 28 July edition of the Government Gazette said, “ Pursuant to section 77 sub-section (4) of the Road Traffic Act Cap. 289A of the 2010 Continuous Revised Edition of the Laws of Grenada, to designate the road reserve in front of Sherwin Williams on Maurice Bishop Highway and the road reserve before Dr Groomes’ entrance towards Maurice Bishop International Airport as “Bus Stops” for the purpose of taking on and setting down of passengers.”

In a news conference on Friday, 4 August, Inspector Ryan Smith Officer in charge of the Traffic Department, said that the notice in the Gazette was just a formality. “They are not additional bus stands; these bus stands were there before…it is just a matter of notification and highlighting these bus stops,” he said.

The bus stop close to the Sherwin Williams’ building is directly opposite the entrance to the Frequente Industrial Estate entrance and was used years ago as the official bus stop for the estate until it was relocated close to the McIntyre Brothers’ building which is about 200 metres away.