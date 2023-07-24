Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the position of Supervisor, Carriacou & Petite Martinique Operations, at the National Water and Sewerage Authority (Nawasa).

Position Summary

Reporting to the Production & Quality Manager, the Supervisor, Carriacou & Petite Martinique Operations will ensure the effective implementation of Nawasa’s policies, strategies, procedures, and operations within Carriacou & Petite Martinique, and maintain established standards to improve the supply of water to customers.

The Supervisor is also responsible for the supervision of the following:

Plant and Network maintenance and Finance activities

Identification and preparation of micro projects

Minimum Professional Qualification

This position should meet the following criteria:

BSC in Industrial, Mechanical, or Civil Engineering

A minimum of 2-3 years experience in facilities or operations management; and

Experience in accounting/ business management would be an asset

Personal Skills/Competencies

Good interpersonal and leadership skills

Effective verbal and written communication

Familiar with the use of MS Office Software

Familiar with MEP drawings/ Schematics

Understanding of water system hydraulics

Valid Driver’s Licence

Ability to work towards achieving deadlines; and

Effective organisational skills

Remuneration

Remuneration will be based on qualifications and experience.

The application should include Curriculum Vitae and 2 recent testimonials in a sealed envelope and addressed to:

The General Manager

Vacancy for Supervisor – Carriacou & Petite Martinique

National Water & Sewerage Authority

PO Box 392

Or email address: [email protected]

The deadline for receipt of applications is 18 August 2023. Applications received after the closing date will NOT be considered.

