Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the position of Supervisor, Carriacou & Petite Martinique Operations, at the National Water and Sewerage Authority (Nawasa).
Position Summary
Reporting to the Production & Quality Manager, the Supervisor, Carriacou & Petite Martinique Operations will ensure the effective implementation of Nawasa’s policies, strategies, procedures, and operations within Carriacou & Petite Martinique, and maintain established standards to improve the supply of water to customers.
The Supervisor is also responsible for the supervision of the following:
- Plant and Network maintenance and Finance activities
- Identification and preparation of micro projects
Minimum Professional Qualification
This position should meet the following criteria:
- BSC in Industrial, Mechanical, or Civil Engineering
- A minimum of 2-3 years experience in facilities or operations management; and
- Experience in accounting/ business management would be an asset
Personal Skills/Competencies
- Good interpersonal and leadership skills
- Effective verbal and written communication
- Familiar with the use of MS Office Software
- Familiar with MEP drawings/ Schematics
- Understanding of water system hydraulics
- Valid Driver’s Licence
- Ability to work towards achieving deadlines; and
- Effective organisational skills
Remuneration
- Remuneration will be based on qualifications and experience.
The application should include Curriculum Vitae and 2 recent testimonials in a sealed envelope and addressed to:
The General Manager
Vacancy for Supervisor – Carriacou & Petite Martinique
National Water & Sewerage Authority
PO Box 392
Or email address: [email protected]
The deadline for receipt of applications is 18 August 2023. Applications received after the closing date will NOT be considered.
Nawasa…. Committed to meeting customers’ needs