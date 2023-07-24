Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the position of Purchasing Supervisor at the National Water and Sewerage Authority (Nawasa), Grenada.

Preamble

Reporting to the Finance Manager, the Purchasing Supervisor is responsible for the day-to-day Supervision of the Purchasing Unit within the Finance Department. This Unit is responsible for procurement and store management for the Authority.

The Purchasing Supervisor is expected to provide strong leadership, thereby ensuring that all transactions are done timely and accurately and in accordance with Nawasa’S policies and standard accounting practices.

Minimum Professional Qualification

Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting/Management, Business Administration, or related field, with at least 3 years of related experience.

Personal Skills/Competencies

Good interpersonal skills

Results oriented

Valid class D driver’s licence

Familiar with accounting programmes preferably Great Plains

Knowledge of the Asycuda Programme

Remuneration

Remuneration will be based on qualifications and experience.

The application should include Curriculum Vitae and 2 recent testimonials in a sealed envelope to the following address:

The General Manager

Vacancy for Purchasing Supervisor

National Water & Sewerage Authority

PO Box 392

Or email address: [email protected]

The deadline for receipt of applications is 18 August 2023. Applications received after the closing date will NOT be considered.

Nawasa…. Committed to meeting customers’ needs