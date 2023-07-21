Camper & Nicholsons Marinas, owners and operators of Port Louis Marina, invites applications from suitably qualified persons to fill the new position of Front Office Administrator.
Duties
To provide administrative duties at the Front Office and to attend to all customers in a courteous, efficient and professional manner.
- Receive and process Berthing Applications, allocating berths, issuing Berthing Licences and invoices, Bank Standing Order forms and generally administering berthing records and documentation. Receiving payments daily (including cash) and issuing receipts
- Enforcing the Marina Rules
- Manage all marina annual berth licences
- Produce monthly reports on Front Office administration
- Ensure tenants are billed accurately and in a timely manner
- Complying with all marina systems and procedures
- Assisting at special events, exhibitions and promotions
- Performs word processing, spreadsheet and database functions in accordance with the job requirement
- Resolve customer queries and complaints in a professional and courteous manner
- Reconciles cash and cheque/credit payments from the Marina reception
- Complies with the Company’s Health & Safety Policy and other issued Standards, Procedures and Guidelines
Qualification and Experience
- A minimum of 5 CXC or GCE subjects
- A minimum of 5 years experience in Office Administration
- Basic bookkeeping skills
- Extensive experience in word processing and spreadsheet work (e.g. Word and Excel). A high standard of computer literacy is essential
- A positive attitude, well-spoken and able to deal pleasantly and efficiently with customers face to face and have excellent telephone skills
Other Requirements
- Good interpersonal skills — the marina is a hospitality business. The correct customer service attitudes are essential
- Ability to work as a member of a close-knit team and alone as required
- Foreign language an advantage
Salary
- Negotiable based on qualifications and experience
Applications should be sent to:
Human Resource Manager
Camper & Nicholsons Grenada Services Ltd.
Port Louis Marina
MB9012, Kirani James Boulevard
St George
Grenada
Email: [email protected]
Applications are to be submitted no later than 4 August 2023.