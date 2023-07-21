Camper & Nicholsons Marinas, owners and operators of Port Louis Marina, invites applications from suitably qualified persons to fill the new position of Front Office Administrator.

Duties

To provide administrative duties at the Front Office and to attend to all customers in a courteous, efficient and professional manner.

Receive and process Berthing Applications, allocating berths, issuing Berthing Licences and invoices, Bank Standing Order forms and generally administering berthing records and documentation. Receiving payments daily (including cash) and issuing receipts

Enforcing the Marina Rules

Manage all marina annual berth licences

Produce monthly reports on Front Office administration

Ensure tenants are billed accurately and in a timely manner

Complying with all marina systems and procedures

Assisting at special events, exhibitions and promotions

Performs word processing, spreadsheet and database functions in accordance with the job requirement

Resolve customer queries and complaints in a professional and courteous manner

Reconciles cash and cheque/credit payments from the Marina reception

Complies with the Company’s Health & Safety Policy and other issued Standards, Procedures and Guidelines

Qualification and Experience

A minimum of 5 CXC or GCE subjects

A minimum of 5 years experience in Office Administration

Basic bookkeeping skills

Extensive experience in word processing and spreadsheet work (e.g. Word and Excel). A high standard of computer literacy is essential

A positive attitude, well-spoken and able to deal pleasantly and efficiently with customers face to face and have excellent telephone skills

Other Requirements

Good interpersonal skills — the marina is a hospitality business. The correct customer service attitudes are essential

Ability to work as a member of a close-knit team and alone as required

Foreign language an advantage

Salary

Negotiable based on qualifications and experience

Applications should be sent to:

Human Resource Manager

Camper & Nicholsons Grenada Services Ltd.

Port Louis Marina

MB9012, Kirani James Boulevard

St George

Grenada

Email: [email protected]

Applications are to be submitted no later than 4 August 2023.