Job Title: Operations Coordinator

Reports to: General Manager

Based at: IAM Jet Centre Grenada

Job Status: Full-Time

Job Purpose:

To coordinate and deliver excellent ground support services; professionally represent the company when interacting with customers, vendors and authorities and ensure compliance with all safety, security and other company standards.

Key Responsibilities and Accountabilities:

Communicates with customers via telephone, fax, email, air-to-ground radio and in person

Greets customers and facilitates customer requests such as fuel, catering, hotel accommodations, ground transportation, etc., in a friendly and timely manner

Resolves customer queries and complaints regarding the Company’s services or products

Tracks aircraft arrivals/departures and facilitates prompt line services

Marshals in, parks and chocks arriving aircraft and marshals out departing aircraft

Assists customers with loading and unloading baggage

Transports guests, crews, and others to/from various airport locations utilising company resources according to company policy

Tracks and documents all fuel and other sales, maintains records, completes accurate reports and paperwork and submits them to appropriate departments/individuals in a timely manner

Handles cash and credit within ethical and company standards

Works overtime or to flexible schedules as required to include nights, holidays and weekends

Complies with all company policies and procedures, including those related to customer service standards, safety and security

Position Requirements:

Completed secondary school or equivalent

Proficient computer skills including word processing and spreadsheet software

Excellent interpersonal, verbal and written skills

Customer focused

Pays intense Attention to Detail and anticipates customer needs

A minimum of 5 years Customer Service experience preferred, preferably in the aviation industry

Prior experience in an airport/FBO environment a plus

Knowledge of radio procedures and protocols a plus

Highly organised and capable of working under pressure

Proactive, adaptable and reliable

Functions well within a team environment

High energy levels

Confidentiality

Must maintain a valid driver’s licence

Must obtain and maintain a valid airport pass

Submit applications to [email protected] on or before 4 August 2023.