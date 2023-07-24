Job Title: Operations Coordinator
Reports to: General Manager
Based at: IAM Jet Centre Grenada
Job Status: Full-Time
Job Purpose:
To coordinate and deliver excellent ground support services; professionally represent the company when interacting with customers, vendors and authorities and ensure compliance with all safety, security and other company standards.
Key Responsibilities and Accountabilities:
- Communicates with customers via telephone, fax, email, air-to-ground radio and in person
- Greets customers and facilitates customer requests such as fuel, catering, hotel accommodations, ground transportation, etc., in a friendly and timely manner
- Resolves customer queries and complaints regarding the Company’s services or products
- Tracks aircraft arrivals/departures and facilitates prompt line services
- Marshals in, parks and chocks arriving aircraft and marshals out departing aircraft
- Assists customers with loading and unloading baggage
- Transports guests, crews, and others to/from various airport locations utilising company resources according to company policy
- Tracks and documents all fuel and other sales, maintains records, completes accurate reports and paperwork and submits them to appropriate departments/individuals in a timely manner
- Handles cash and credit within ethical and company standards
- Works overtime or to flexible schedules as required to include nights, holidays and weekends
- Complies with all company policies and procedures, including those related to customer service standards, safety and security
Position Requirements:
- Completed secondary school or equivalent
- Proficient computer skills including word processing and spreadsheet software
- Excellent interpersonal, verbal and written skills
- Customer focused
- Pays intense Attention to Detail and anticipates customer needs
- A minimum of 5 years Customer Service experience preferred, preferably in the aviation industry
- Prior experience in an airport/FBO environment a plus
- Knowledge of radio procedures and protocols a plus
- Highly organised and capable of working under pressure
- Proactive, adaptable and reliable
- Functions well within a team environment
- High energy levels
- Confidentiality
- Must maintain a valid driver’s licence
- Must obtain and maintain a valid airport pass
Submit applications to [email protected] on or before 4 August 2023.