UNESCO is launching a new Call for Partnerships to support not-for-profit organisations under the Global Media Defence Fund.

The Fund provides grants in the range of US$15,000 to US$35,000 to bolster journalists’ legal protection and/or enhance media freedom.

The Call is open to Specialised NGOs, media associations, journalists’ unions, human right defenders, lawyers’ associations and pro bono legal aid organisations, rule of law initiatives, investigative journalism networks, foundations, and academic institutions, and other not-for-profit organisations. Applicants must have been active and registered for at least 2 years.

Since 2019, over 120 organisations around the world have benefitted from this Fund. It is our hope that organisations in the Caribbean will obtain support from this new round of funding. The deadline for application is 28 August 2023. More information on the Call is available at 2023 Call for Partnerships for the Global Media Defence Fund.

An online information session for Caribbean applicants will be held on 9 August 2023 at:

9 am – 10 am (Belize Time) | 10 am – 11 am (Jamaica Time) | 11 am – 12 noon (Eastern Caribbean Time)

The registration link will be shared in a subsequent e-mail.

Questions may be directed to Paul Hector, Advisor for Communication and Information, UNESCO Office for the Caribbean at [email protected], be sure to include Call for applications to Global Media Defence Fund as the Subject.

UNESCO