FOR TROPICAL NORTH ATLANTIC OCEAN, CARIBBEAN SEA AND GULF OF MEXICO

AREA OF SPECIAL INTEREST: 10 – 20 °N AND 40 – 65 °W

Tropical wave 1: A western Atlantic tropical wave is near 53°W from 18°N southward, approximately 511 nautical miles east of Grenada, and moving west around 15 kt. Scattered moderate convection is seen from 04°N to 15°N between 45°W and 53°W. This wave is expected to induce an increase in cloud cover and showers along with a medium chance of thunderstorms Friday night into Saturday.

Tropical wave 2: A tropical wave is located several hundred miles to the southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. Conditions are expected to be favourable for gradual development of this system in a few days, and a tropical depression could form late this weekend or early next week while the system moves generally west-northwestward over the tropical Atlantic. This wave has a medium (40%) chance of development over the next 7 days.

The Meteorological Service will continue to monitor these systems and provide updates in a timely manner.