The TA Marryshow Community College hosted a series of consultations aimed at receiving valuable insights from stakeholders to aid in the upgrade of the operations at the Mirabeau Campus.

The College welcomed Maureen Moore, Agribusiness Advisor under the Canada Caricom Expert Deployment Mechanism funded project who travelled to Grenada to conduct an in-person assessment of the Campus and lead the consultations.

Through these consultations, TAMCC sought to create an inclusive environment where stakeholders could actively contribute their perspectives and ideas. The College believes that by involving students, faculty, alumni and community partners, it can positively enhance its agribusiness operations. The consultations spanned a range of topics, from crop and livestock production to ways in which the campus can create and improve relationships with businesses and organisations within Grenada’s Agricultural Sector.

The Consultations began on Thursday, 29 June, with a consultation held with vendors and stakeholders. A second was held with faculty, staff and past and current students. The second round of consultations were held on Friday, 30 July, with a consultation with GIDC, GDB, hoteliers, farmers associations and eco-tour operators. The final 2 consultations were held on Wednesday, 5 July, with the Ministry of Agriculture & Lands, Fisheries & Cooperatives and the Ministry of Education.

The Consultations were met with enthusiasm from the stakeholders, who were eager to contribute their expertise. Following these consultations, the College plans to implement several exciting initiatives that align with the needs expressed by the stakeholders. These include strengthened partnerships with local businesses and organisations and the application of innovative agricultural processes throughout Grenada which will solidify the Campus’ place as a major stakeholder in Grenada’s Agriculture Sector.

TAMCC is thankful to all participants who dedicated their time to these consultations. The College is committed to maintaining an ongoing dialogue with its stakeholders as it seeks to shape the future of the Campus and continue to offer a wide range of programmes and services that prepare our students for meaningful careers and lifelong learning.

