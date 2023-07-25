Over 40 years ago, Republic Bank (Grenada) Limited was founded on the principles of service and reliability, demonstrating the highest standards and values of both Grenada and Brand Republic.

We are acutely aware of the inconvenience our valued customers experienced during the recent industrial action. While we recognise that negotiations, as part of the collective bargaining process, are essential, the length of time it took both parties to arrive at a mutually satisfactory settlement is regrettable.

Our utmost priority has consistently been to pursue a just resolution, ensuring long-term sustainability of our business and the wellbeing of our dedicated employees. Throughout the past 3 weeks, we have encountered various challenges as a team, and your enduring patience and understanding have been profoundly valued and appreciated.

We assure you that we remain fully committed to learning from this experience and improving channels of communication within our organisation. The strength of our organisation lies in the success of our customers, staff and the wider nation. As we forge ahead into the future, we remain steadfast in our commitment to this principle. Please be assured that we are wholeheartedly devoted to diligently rebuilding your confidence in us, as your preferred financial institution. This unwavering dedication remains at the core of our mission.

Our goal at Republic Bank (Grenada) Limited is to stay the course, by reaffirming our commitment to continue our fine traditions of service and reliability, developing our employees, while deeply embedding our declaration of purpose to be responsible, relevant and resilient as we serve our customers with empathy and excellence.

Thank you for your continued support.

Karen Yip Chuck

Chairperson, Republic Bank (Grenada) Limited

