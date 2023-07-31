Two Senior Men’s National Team players, Joshua Isaac and Benjamin Ettienne, have been granted an extraordinary opportunity to train with Queen’s Park Rangers in the United Kingdom.

This invaluable experience offers them the chance to hone their skills in a professional environment, contributing to their personal and footballing growth.

Joshua Isaac, a player from Paradise FC International, and Benjamin Ettienne, representing Queen’s Park Rangers Grenada, left the island on Saturday evening to embark on this exciting journey.

Speaking of this opportunity before departing Ettienne said, “It’s always been a dream of mine to train in England and it is a wonderful opportunity to showcase my talent.” Likewise, Isaac said, “It will be great experiencing training with a team at a higher level and we will come back to implement what we learnt in the national team.”

Grenada Football Association (GFA) President Marlon Glean has repeatedly emphasised the significance of developing such partnerships, recognising the potential they hold in elevating the standard of football in our nation. This opportunity with Queen’s Park Rangers marks the beginning of what the GFA hopes will be an enduring and fruitful collaboration with esteemed football clubs in the UK.

The GFA extends its heartfelt gratitude to Queen’s Park Rangers for opening their doors to our talented players and providing them with this exceptional training opportunity. As Isaac and Ettienne set off on this transformative journey, the GFA and the entire nation rally behind them, offering our unwavering support and best wishes. We have no doubt that they will make the most of this experience, representing Grenada with pride and passion.

GFA