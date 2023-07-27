by Linda Straker

Norland Cox, Deputy President spoke under section labelled as “Announcements by Madam President”

Senator Dessima Williams, President of the Upper House, was unable to preside over the 26 July 2023 sitting because she is not in the best of health and was ordered by her doctor to rest.

“Honourable members, it is with a bit of regret that I wish to inform this Honourable House that Madam President is not in the best of health and has sent her regards for this proceeding,” Norland Cox, Deputy President told members when he addressed the House. He was speaking under the section of the order paper labelled as “Announcements by Madam President.”

“I, on my behalf , have conveyed our regards for her to get well as soon as possible so that she will be back to join us in this honourable chamber. She is doing well but she is resting on the orders of her doctor. So, we wish the president speedy recovery, and she can join us going forward,” said Cox, who was appointed as a Senator on the recommendation of Opposition Leader Dr Keith Mitchell.

During the first working session of the 11th Parliament for the Upper House on 11 October 2022, members nominated and elected Cox to be the Deputy President. He was nominated by Leader of Government Business Senator Adrian Thomas and seconded by Senator David Andrew. Section 28 subsection 2 of the Constitution states, “When the Senate first meets or after it has been dissolved, it shall, as soon as practicable, elect a Senator, not being a Minister or a Parliamentary Secretary, to be Deputy President.”

Madam President Williams on 25 July, was seen as a patient at the General Hospital in St George’s. The cause of her illness and hospitalisation was not made public.

Cox also announced that Senator Katisha Douglas, who has been unable to attend senate sessions for a few months due to pregnancy, is on maternity leave after delivering a baby boy.