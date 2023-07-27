The Ministry of Agriculture and Lands, Fisheries, and Cooperatives announces that the 2023 Plant Distribution Season will commence on Thursday, 27 July.

Below are the details pertaining to the sale of plants:

Farmers who have submitted applications can start purchasing plants from Monday, 31 July

Farmers with approved applications will receive calls inviting them to visit the stations and buy plants during the first week of sale (31 July to 4 August). The sales will run from 8 am to 1 pm daily

For the sale of cocoa and nutmeg, approval from GCA and GCNA extension officers is required

The general public will be able to purchase plants starting from 7 August

Plant sales will continue at all stations from 31 July until supplies last, however, payments for plants can only be made at Ashenden, Boulogne, and Maran stations on specific days as follows:

Ashenden Station: 31 July – 4 August and subsequently on Thursdays only

Maran Station: 31 July – 4 August only

Boulogne Station: 31 July – 4 August only

Payments for plants from Ashenden, Maran, and Boulogne on days not listed above should be made at the Inland Revenue Department or the nearest revenue office. Prior to making payments outside of the station, farmers must confirm plant availability by contacting the respective stations.

Ministry of Agriculture and Lands, Fisheries and Cooperatives…ensuring food and nutrition security for all.

GIS