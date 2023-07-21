GRENADA – The Financial Complex, the Carenage, St George’s

Assignment Title: Development of a business model for a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) in the Agribusiness sector

Consultant

This consultancy will identify and recommend the best suited business and governance models and assist in the formulation of transaction documents for the development of a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) entity with the capability and capacity to support the transformation of the agricultural sector, by overcoming the current deficiencies and gaps in the logistics of food, including but not limited to transportation, storage, preservation and distribution, and the export of agricultural produce and products.

The detailed Terms of Reference (TOR) for the assignment can be found at the following website: www.procurement.gd or can be obtained at the address provided below.

Ministry of Mobilisation, Implementation and Transformation

Building #6

The Financial Complex

The Carenage

St George’s

The shortlisting criteria are:

The consultant should have a master’s degree in Agriculture, Agri-Business,

Economics, Finance, Business Administration, Strategy, international Trade or a related discipline

At least 3 years of practical experience in the development of PPP business models

Knowledge and best practices of the institutional and legislative frameworks and the marketing and compliance standards required for the development of an agribusiness sector

Demonstrated hands on experience in organisational design, performance management and/or developing competency frameworks;

Experience in working with different organisations; particularly PPPs in an advisory or consultancy role, assisting them to understand and implement policies and procedures

Competencies:

Sound communication skills both verbal and written

Cultural/context sensitivity

Flexibility, and ability to work in and with a varied team across multiple designations/departments/sectors

Exceptional project management skills

Effective relationship management

A Consultant will be selected in accordance with the method set out in the Procurement Regulations within the Central Procurement Unit, Ministry of Finance, Grenada.

Further information can be obtained at the address below during office hours 8 am to 4 pm Monday to Friday Eastern Caribbean time.

Expressions of interest must be delivered in written form to the address below (in person, or by mail, or by e-mail) by 21 July 2023.

The Permanent Secretary

Ministry of Mobilisation, Implementation and Transformation

Attn. Isabel Morris

Building #6

The Financial Complex, The Carenage, St George’s

Email: [email protected] and copied to [email protected] Telephone: 473 435 8665

Contact: Isabel Morris.