by Linda Straker

105th Meeting agreed image of Queen Elizabeth II should be replaced on EC denominations

Monetary Council recommends using ECCU logo, subject to public consultation process

Grenada’s 50th anniversary note expected to be circulated in second half of 2024

Finance Minister Dennis Cornwall was among members of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) Monetary Council who agreed at its 105th Meeting that the image of Queen Elizabeth II should be replaced on the various denominations of the Eastern Caribbean (EC) currency.

Queen Elizabeth II was head of the Commonwealth membership including former colonies of Great Britain, and symbolic Head of State of all members of the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU).

The Council agreed that the image should be replaced, but a final decision is yet to be made as to who and what will replace her image. According to the meeting’s communique, the Council recommends using the ECCU logo, subject to a public consultation process until 31 December 2023. “During this time, the public will be invited to comment on the proposal to replace the Queen’s image with the ECCU logo and to offer any other suggestions.” A final decision on the new image for the EC currency will be made by February 2024.

The Council also agreed and approved the issuance of a commemorative $50 note to mark Grenada’s 50th anniversary of independence. Grenada will celebrate its 50th anniversary on 7 February 2024, and the note is expected to be circulated in the second half of 2024, according to the communique.

In June, Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell announced in a national address that his cabinet had approved the proposal to make the special request to the Monetary Council.

The Monetary Council is the highest decision-making authority of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank and comprises the 8 Ministers of Finance from Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, St Kitts and Nevis and Dominica. Camilo Gonsalves, Finance Minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines, is the current chairman.