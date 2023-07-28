Another kayak living in the United States of America is providing support to the people of Carriacou and Petite Martinique. This time, it’s seeking to address the issue of obesity among primary school students on the islands.

Dr Viola Browne, who is originally from the community of Mt Pleasant, is here volunteering her time, skills and qualifications for a 4-week period.

Browne, holder of a Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing and a Doctorate in Public Health, said on a previous visit to the island that she observed a number of students suffering from obesity. She drew her observation to the attention of the District Education team and received logical assistance from education officials and the Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs and Local Government to set up the programme dubbed, “Supporting Parents with Activities and Resources for Children’s Health.”

The programme is now underway at the Hillsborough Government School and includes a number of theoretical and practical sessions.

In one activity, participating children visited the Belair Nursery operated by the Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs and Local Government. While there, they were given free seedlings and also cash to spend at the Marketing and National Importing Board (MNIB) to purchase local vegetables, which were used in the preparation of healthy dishes.

Dr Browne promised that the programme will not be one-off. She already has planned follow-up visits, and will be in constant contact with the parents and children.

Support in establishing the programme was also given by the local Grenada Food and Nutrition Council (GFNC) representative Jennifer Duncan.

Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs